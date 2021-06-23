Westpac Banking Corp Has $788,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

BEPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

