Wexford Capital LP Acquires 139,169 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 5,408.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,169 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP owned 0.12% of Cinemark worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,073,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,821,000 after buying an additional 788,447 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in Cinemark by 1,456.4% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 7,212,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 6,749,100 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 10,427.2% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after buying an additional 3,280,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,030,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,778,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.28. 33,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,227. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.12.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

