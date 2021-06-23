Wexford Capital LP Acquires 184,918 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 211.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,918 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 1.3% of Wexford Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.19.

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.69. 50,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,567. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.16%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

