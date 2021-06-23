Wexford Capital LP Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 191,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,528,000. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wexford Capital LP owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,081,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,943,000 after acquiring an additional 888,348 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,676.9% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,274,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868,266 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,048,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,739,000 after acquiring an additional 498,096 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,344,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 27,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,813. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

