Wexford Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wexford Capital LP lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 35.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,518,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 175,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,660,000 after purchasing an additional 98,186 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,809. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

