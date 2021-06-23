Wexford Capital LP Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wexford Capital LP cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,041 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.68. The stock had a trading volume of 36,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,421. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 84.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.09.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.