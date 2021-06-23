Wexford Capital LP Has $5.20 Million Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Wexford Capital LP cut its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,795 shares during the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wexford Capital LP owned about 0.15% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,461,000 after buying an additional 579,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,878,000 after buying an additional 259,262 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,004,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,812,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

AIT traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.64. 251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,944. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

In other news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

