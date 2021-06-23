Wexford Capital LP Invests $3.38 Million in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $781,000. Thames Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 53,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after acquiring an additional 84,054 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
BYD stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,409. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $71.00.
In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
