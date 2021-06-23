Wexford Capital LP Invests $3.38 Million in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $781,000. Thames Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 53,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after acquiring an additional 84,054 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

BYD stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,409. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

