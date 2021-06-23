Wexford Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $58,712,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 583,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $3.36 on Wednesday, reaching $94.69. 48,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,722. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $92.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.47.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

