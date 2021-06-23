WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,721.50 ($22.49). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,711.50 ($22.36), with a volume of 467,310 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded WH Smith to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,608.25 ($21.01).

The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,773.99.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

