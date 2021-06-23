Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTBDY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whitbread from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Whitbread stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. 17,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,874. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

