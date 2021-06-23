Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Down 2.8%

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s share price fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.71 and last traded at $64.68. 14,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 685,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WGO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.83.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

