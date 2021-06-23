WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DXJ)

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,002 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,194% compared to the typical daily volume of 218 call options.

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund stock opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $62.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.77.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,225,000 after purchasing an additional 90,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,839,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 292,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,918,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 166,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 27,226 shares during the period. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,597,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.