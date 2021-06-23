Wm Morrison Supermarkets’ (MRW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 202 ($2.64) target price on the grocer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of LON:MRW opened at GBX 237.85 ($3.11) on Monday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 240.32 ($3.14). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 180.83. The firm has a market cap of £5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

