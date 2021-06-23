Woodcoin Market Cap Achieves $571,844.52 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 38.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $571,844.52 and approximately $73,523.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,340.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,944.39 or 0.05831856 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $465.96 or 0.01397551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.32 or 0.00381886 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00120482 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.40 or 0.00652067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.12 or 0.00381284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007324 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00038892 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

