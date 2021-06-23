Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $133.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.94. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.