Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) were up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $15.23. Approximately 48,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,118,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.19.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,503,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,671,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.