X-CASH Reaches Market Cap of $9.92 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. X-CASH has a market cap of $9.92 million and approximately $61,024.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, X-CASH has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000949 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018631 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 117.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,039,067,451 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

