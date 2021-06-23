Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on XNCR. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78. Xencor has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. Research analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 3,364.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

