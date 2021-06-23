Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

XNCR opened at $36.55 on Monday. Xencor has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.78. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. Research analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

