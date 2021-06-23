XPO Logistics, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

XPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.38.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $147.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 112.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.78.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,612,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,725 shares of company stock worth $73,667,706 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 524.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

