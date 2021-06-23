Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin Sells 4,583 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 4,583 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $63,199.57. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,701 shares in the company, valued at $478,526.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ho Shin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $42,390.00.

Shares of YEXT opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.42. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yext by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Yext by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Yext by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist decreased their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.