YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 64,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,749,818 shares.The stock last traded at $5.37 and had previously closed at $5.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

