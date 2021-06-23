Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Announce $6.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.66 and the highest is $6.97. Broadcom reported earnings of $5.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $27.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.39 to $27.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $30.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.54 to $30.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

Broadcom stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $465.80. 51,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,434. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $459.37. The firm has a market cap of $191.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a one year low of $303.00 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,640 shares of company stock worth $2,147,631 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after purchasing an additional 278,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,533,000 after buying an additional 240,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

