Zacks: Analysts Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to announce sales of $470.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $460.80 million and the highest is $503.70 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $297.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

