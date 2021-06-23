Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.19 Billion

Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will post $18.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.52 billion. The Procter & Gamble reported sales of $17.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $75.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.91 billion to $75.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $77.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.54 billion to $78.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

PG opened at $133.12 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $115.04 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $325.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

