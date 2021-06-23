Zacks: Analysts Expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BlackBerry.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

NYSE:BB opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $28.77.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9.4% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in BlackBerry by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in BlackBerry by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 3.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackBerry (BB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.