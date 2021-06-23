Zacks: Analysts Expect Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Covenant Logistics Group’s earnings. Covenant Logistics Group reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,933.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Covenant Logistics Group.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $220.89 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on CVLG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth $20,086,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth $18,414,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 257.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 751,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 540,757 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,443,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,240,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVLG traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. 2,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,966. Covenant Logistics Group has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $345.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.96.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.