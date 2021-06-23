Zacks: Analysts Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.00 Million

Brokerages expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to report $35.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $36.00 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $25.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $95.28 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%.

SANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SANW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.62. 205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $132.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.70. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.