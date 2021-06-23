Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to report $21.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.64 million. Howard Bancorp posted sales of $22.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full-year sales of $87.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.03 million to $88.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $86.53 million, with estimates ranging from $84.69 million to $88.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBMD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Howard Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:HBMD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.31. 21,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,159. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.33 million, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after buying an additional 104,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,089 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 525,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 49,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

