Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to Post -$0.93 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.14). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings of ($1.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($5.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.84) to ($3.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

H has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

Shares of H opened at $82.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.30. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $92.21.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 37.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

