Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $256.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce $256.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $249.62 million to $262.17 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $242.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $121.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.35. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $67.33 and a 52 week high of $124.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 37.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,544,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $32,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 196.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 58,077 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

