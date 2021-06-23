Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Announce -$1.07 EPS

Brokerages expect that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will post ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.99). Natera reported earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($3.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($2.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.36.

NTRA traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.10. 56,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.15. Natera has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,997 shares in the company, valued at $923,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 586 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $49,194.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,740 shares in the company, valued at $38,427,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,526 shares of company stock worth $30,680,936 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Natera by 56.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,890,000 after purchasing an additional 169,250 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Natera by 31.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

