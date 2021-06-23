Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.92 Million

Equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will report $46.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.21 million. Phreesia posted sales of $35.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $193.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.46 million to $194.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $232.51 million, with estimates ranging from $223.80 million to $238.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Shares of PHR opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

In other news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,738 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Phreesia by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.