Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to Announce -$0.66 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report ($0.66) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of ($2.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

SPR stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $53.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $57,030,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,319,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,170 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $52,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

