Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $660.45 Million

Equities analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to report sales of $660.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $646.60 million to $676.10 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $582.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.84. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,805,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 897.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,472 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $36,814,000. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

