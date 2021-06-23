Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.07). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Lion Electric.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares set a $20.00 target price on The Lion Electric and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James started coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank of Canada started coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of The Lion Electric by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,840,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,978,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Lion Electric by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEV traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,311. The Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.99.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

