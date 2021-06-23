Zacks: Brokerages Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to announce $18.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $18.65 million. Codexis reported sales of $14.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $87.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $91.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $106.79 million, with estimates ranging from $96.10 million to $129.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CDXS. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 299,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,084. Codexis has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.09.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at $939,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,003. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 66,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Codexis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.