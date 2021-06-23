Zacks: Brokerages Expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.90. Helios Technologies posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLIO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $75.90. 114,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,510. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.05. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $79.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

