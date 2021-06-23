Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. Rattler Midstream reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. 2,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 4.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 96.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 246,517 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 15.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 39,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after buying an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

