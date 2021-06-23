Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will announce earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.86. Tetra Tech posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.77. The stock had a trading volume of 283,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $144.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

