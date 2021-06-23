Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) to Hold

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AOUT. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $32.03 on Monday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,515,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,476,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $13,521,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after buying an additional 271,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,413,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

