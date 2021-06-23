Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CBNK stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $24.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 14,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $322,348.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,504. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 31,306 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

