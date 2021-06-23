Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ING Groep (NYSE:ING) to Hold

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of ING stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ING Groep (ING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.