Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) to Hold

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGS. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

AGS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. 6,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,907. The firm has a market cap of $377.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.33. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 377,569 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 306,318 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth $1,802,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 89,664 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

