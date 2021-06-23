Zacks Investment Research Lowers Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Citizens Financial Services has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.51. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $1.8786 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

