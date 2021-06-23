Zacks Investment Research Lowers Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Sell

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,429.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $3,214,373.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,543.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,663.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after acquiring an additional 429,047 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.