Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

