Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) to “Hold”

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Phillips 66 Partners is least exposed to fluctuations in commodity prices since it generates stable fee-based revenues under long-term contracts from diverse midstream energy assets across various areas of the United States. Importantly, its Lake Charles isomerization unit and massive Gray Oak Pipeline are expected to generate huge profits in the coming days. Also, its 16-inch C2G ethane pipeline is expected to be completed by mid-2021. Notably, its distribution yield of 8.9% is higher than the industry average of 5.7%. However, a rising debt load over the years reflects balance sheet weakness, which can restrict the partnership's financial flexibility. Also, its free cash flow after paying distributions was negative $643 million in the trailing 12-month period, reflecting weakness in operations. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSXP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $40.80 on Monday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,963 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 25.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 900,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,520,000 after purchasing an additional 182,457 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

