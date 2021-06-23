ZBG Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $264,398.00 (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One ZBG Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. ZBG Token has a market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $264,398.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.23 or 0.00609697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00078018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00039634 BTC.

About ZBG Token

ZBG Token (ZT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.